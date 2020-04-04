Madison Tango Society Milonga

press release: MTS celebrates spring with La Milonga de Primavera! Where? It's at the Madison Senior Center, Sat, Apr 4, 2020, 8 PM - 11:45 PM. For this milonga, we are pleased to have Dima Arinkin as DJ. Located at 330 W Mifflin St, the Madison Senior Center offers a large wooden dance floor and tables and chairs for easy socializing. Feel free to bring a treat or a drink to share. MTS supplies light snacks, but we always appreciate tasting the talent our dancers have in the kitchen! Cost is $10 for MTS members. Non-members pay $17. If you reside more than 50 miles from Madison, you get member pricing.