Madison Tango Society Milonga

press release: Mark your calendars now for MTS's Holiday milonga, Saturday Dec 7, from 8 - 11:45 PM, at the Madison Senior Center, 330 W Mifflin St, Madison, WI. MTS will supply light snacks. The Senior Center venue has a beautiful wood floor for your best tango. We welcome you to bring your favorite holiday treat to share - we enjoy learning that our dancers are also fantastic chefs!