Madison Tango Society Milonga

press release: MTS returns to the Madison Senior Center for our next monthly milonga on Feb 1, 2020, from 8 PM to 11:45 PM. Located at 330 W Mifflin St in Madison, the Senior Center offers a large wooden dance floor and plenty of seating are a to socialize. Feel free to bring a treat or a drink to share. MTS supplies light snacks, but we always appreciate tasting the talent our dancers have in the kitchen!