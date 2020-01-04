Madison Tango Society Milonga
Nakoma Country Club 4145 Country Club Road, Madison, Wisconsin
press release: MTS is pleased to bring you the first tango milonga of the year 2020 in a new location. On Jan 4, 2020, 8 PM - 12 AM, the MTS monthly milonga is at the Nakoma Golf Club, 4145 Country Club Rd, Madison. Join us for a night of great dancing and music. The Nakoma Club's "library" room offers a cozy fireplace and a beautiful wood floor for your best tango dancing. Dima Arankin will DJ the tandas. Cash bar available. MTS will provide light snacks. Beginners welcome!
