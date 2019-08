press release: MTS is excited to have Los Mosqueteros tango trio from Minneapolis play live music at our next milonga on Sep 7, 2019 from 8 to 11:45 PM at the Madison Senior Center, 330 W Mifflin St, Madison. As a special treat, the milonga includes enjoying Piattelli vineyards Malbec wine from Argentina - direct from the cask - plus light ​snacks, great music and a beautiful wood floor for your best dancing. Between live sets will be DJ'ed music from Tony DeGregoria. This special event is $20 per person. ​ ​