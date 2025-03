press release: Get ready for love, laughter, and mistaken identity in Much Ado About Nothing! Join us for an unforgettable night of wit and romance as Shakespeare’s classic comedy comes to life on stage. With sharp-tongued banter, unexpected twists, and a touch of mischief, this production promises to delight audiences of all ages.

7 pm on 3/14 and 1:30 & 5:30 pm, 3/15.