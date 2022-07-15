media release: Much Ado About Nothing is a tale of finding your best love match in the one who accepts your deepest flaws. Or is it a tale of sparring partners who only stop bickering long enough to fall in love? You be the judge when this classic comedy makes its MSC premiere at the Madison Country Day School amphitheater, from July 15-24.

Madison Shakespeare Company has produced engaging and accessible classic theater in south-central Wisconsin since 2012. Much Ado About Nothing is the company’s fifth full-length Shakespeare comedy and the second full-length production at Madison Country Day School. Shakespeare’s Lovers In June is the company’s third annual outdoor touring production, building on the successes of Scandals and Desires in past years.