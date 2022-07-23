Shakespeare by Summit Players Theatre, 7 pm, 7/23, Mirror Lake State Park, Baraboo; educational workshop at 5:30 pm.

press release: The wait is over! Summit Players Theatre is excited to announce our 2022 Shakespeare in the State Parks program: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING!

Between June 10 and August 20, 2022, join us for 24 programs in 23 different Wisconsin state parks! We're excited to present MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING alongside our workshop, "Inside Shakespeare's Story: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING."

Two couples find their romance interrupted by revenge plotting, mistaken identities and merry madness in this fast-paced adaptation of Shakespeare's classic comedy. Six actors assume the roles of heartfelt Hero and Claudio, witty Beatrice and Benedick, brave Don Pedro, wise Leonato, villainous Don John and a host of other colorful characters.