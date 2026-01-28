Much Ado About Nothing

7:30 pm Thursday-Friday (no show 4/24), 2 and 7:30 pm Saturday and 2 pm Sunday. $28 ($10 students).

media release: April 16-26, 2026, Ronald E. Mitchell Theatre

By William Shakespeare; directed by Baron Kelly

The quintessential romantic comedy. Sparks fly when the mutually disdainful Beatrice and Benedick engage in their war of words against marriage and each other. Against the backdrop of the impending wedding of young lovers Hero and Claudio, the friends of Beatrice and Benedick scheme to bring the sharp-tongued antagonists into a “mountain of affection.” Deception, reversals, and outright villainy threaten to ruin the nuptials but love triumphs over all with wit, merriment, and charm.

Content Advisory: This production contains themes of misogyny, emotional manipulation, and public shaming. It includes references to sex, deception, and staged death, as well as scenes of verbal aggression and implied threats of violence.