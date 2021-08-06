Mudroom

Bierock 2911 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Bierock is proud to present live music from Mudroom on Friday August 6. The show starts at 8:00 p.m.

Mudroom is a Madison-based jamband that has been delighting fans for over a decade with over 200 gigs. While they love to cover their favorite artists, their funky, jazzy original music is their true passion. Mudroom performances feature a variety of musical styles, quite a bit of improvisation and are always worth the trip.

Located at 2911 N. Sherman Ave., Bierock is part of the Northside TownCenter and across the street from Warner Park.

Info

Music
608-334-3471
