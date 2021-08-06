× Expand Mudroom

press release: Bierock is proud to present live music from Mudroom on Friday August 6. The show starts at 8:00 p.m.

Mudroom is a Madison-based jamband that has been delighting fans for over a decade with over 200 gigs. While they love to cover their favorite artists, their funky, jazzy original music is their true passion. Mudroom performances feature a variety of musical styles, quite a bit of improvisation and are always worth the trip.

Located at 2911 N. Sherman Ave., Bierock is part of the Northside TownCenter and across the street from Warner Park.