Muezette

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Lola's Hi/Lo Lounge 617 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: We’re excited to welcome Muezette all the way from L.A. for her debut on the Lola’s decks!

Every Friday night we bring nothing but funky beats to the Northside of Madison! Expect anything from James Brown to Prince, to '90s-era R&B and hip-hop…to experimental funk and hip-hop grooves. Kitchen open until 12am.

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Lola's Hi/Lo Lounge 617 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music
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