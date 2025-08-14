× Expand Mick Miyamoto Two mugs.

media release: The 4th Annual Grand Inspired Mug Show hosts 22 ceramic artists and over 700 unique mugs. Support local artists and get a jump start on holiday shopping, treat yourself or send one to a faraway friend (we’ll ship it).

Register each day for a free mug of your choice.

Thursday,, August 14, 5pm-8pm

Friday, August 15: 10am - 8pm

Saturday, August 16: 10am - 8pm

Sunday, August 17, 11am - 4pm