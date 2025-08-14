Mug Show
Grand Inspired, Stoughton 501 E. Main St., Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589
Mick Miyamoto
Two mugs.
media release: The 4th Annual Grand Inspired Mug Show hosts 22 ceramic artists and over 700 unique mugs. Support local artists and get a jump start on holiday shopping, treat yourself or send one to a faraway friend (we’ll ship it).
Register each day for a free mug of your choice.
Thursday,, August 14, 5pm-8pm
Friday, August 15: 10am - 8pm
Saturday, August 16: 10am - 8pm
Sunday, August 17, 11am - 4pm
Info
Art Exhibits & Events