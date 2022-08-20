Mug Show

to

Grand Inspired, Stoughton 501 E. Main St., Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589

media release: Mug Show! Another Inspired Pop-Up show at Grand Inspired Gallry . In just a short month, you are going to want to snuggle up and sip your favorite warm drink in a cup that makes you smile. Be ready! Enjoy a sample of hand-roasted, single-source Thai coffee while you browse from hundreds of handmade artisan mugs, cups & kettles. You’ll find something for yourself and a few to make your favorite people happy too.

Saturday, August 20:  10 – 7

Sunday, August 21:    11-4

Info

Grand Inspired, Stoughton 501 E. Main St., Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589
Art Exhibits & Events
608-205-2015
to
Google Calendar - Mug Show - 2022-08-20 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mug Show - 2022-08-20 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mug Show - 2022-08-20 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mug Show - 2022-08-20 00:00:00 ical