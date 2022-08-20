× Expand courtesy Grand Inspired A collage of artisan mugs.

media release: Mug Show! Another Inspired Pop-Up show at Grand Inspired Gallry . In just a short month, you are going to want to snuggle up and sip your favorite warm drink in a cup that makes you smile. Be ready! Enjoy a sample of hand-roasted, single-source Thai coffee while you browse from hundreds of handmade artisan mugs, cups & kettles. You’ll find something for yourself and a few to make your favorite people happy too.

Saturday, August 20: 10 – 7

Sunday, August 21: 11-4