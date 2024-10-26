Muggle-Friendly Halloween Party

media release: All muggles, witches, and wizards alike are invited to a magical evening right before Halloween! The characters of Harry Potter come alive and welcome you to an enchanting Wizarding World. Bring the family for food, games, and dancing for $10 a person on October 26, from 6:00-9:00pm. Costumes encouraged but not required. Hogwarts appears for only one night at 2605 S Stoughton Road!

Proceeds benefit the non-profit, pre-professional dance company, Dance Wisconsin.