press release: USA | 2001 | 35mm | 145 min.

Director: David Lynch; Cast: Naomi Watts, Laura Elena Harring, Justin Theroux

An amnesiac woman (Harring), with the help of a bright-eyed, newly arrived Hollywood hopeful (Watts), searches for her identity. With filmic quotes from Sunset Boulevard, Gilda and Persona, Mulholland Dr. contemplates the corruption and empty promises behind Tinseltown with some of the most arresting images and sounds ever committed to celluloid. Lynch was awarded the best director prize at Cannes for what has proven to be one of his most enduring works, a project originally intended as a pilot for ABC that became one of the most acclaimed movies of the 21st century.

Screenings mostly take place at 4070 Vilas Hall, 821 University Avenue. Once-a-month Sunday afternoon screenings take place at the Chazen Museum of Art, 750 University Avenue. In accord with current UW Madison policies, masks are required for entry to our venues. All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions from September 3 through December 18.