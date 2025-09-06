media release: We are thrilled to invite you to The Hmong Institute—Multicultural Day, starting Saturday, September 6, 2025, and continuing every 1st Saturday of the month from 10:30 a.m.–7:00 p.m. at the Hmong Institute – Life Center (4402 Femrite Drive, Madison).

This special day is all about coming together—families, friends, and neighbors—to enjoy the foods, arts, music, and traditions that make our community so rich and vibrant. From a warm bowl of pho to Hmong egg rolls and our one-of-a-kind Hmong Textile Exhibit, there’s something for everyone to experience and enjoy.

So, bring your family, invite your friends, and join us for a day filled with delicious flavors, lively performances, and meaningful conversations. Let’s celebrate culture, community, and the joy of being together.

In this time of reinvention, your support matters more than ever. As we face the ripple effects of economic uncertainty and funding cuts, we turn to you—our community and partner in this work. Together, we can continue caring for and uplifting the underserved members of our community. While resources shrink and the needs of our elders, youth, and women grow, your presence helps us stay connected and strong.

We are also looking for volunteers to support our Multicultural Day. If you’re interested and available and would like to donate your time, p lease email us and let us know :) info @thehmonginstitute.org.