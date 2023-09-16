media release: The city of Sun Prairie is thrilled to announce that it will be hosting its annual Multicultural Fair on Saturday, September 16, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sheehan Park, located at 1375 Linnerud Drive. This vibrant event is centered on honoring and celebrating the diverse cultures that thrive within Sun Prairie’s community, fostering unity, and promoting cultural exchange. From captivating cultural performances to a delectable variety of international cuisine, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

This event goes beyond mere entertainment; it serves as a platform for fostering connections, learning, and appreciation for the different cultures that contribute to the identity of Sun Prairie. Attendees can expect a diverse range of activities, community resources, and engagement opportunities with local organizations, creating an atmosphere of celebration for everyone. There will be a wide variety of cultures reflected through music, dance, food, and more! For individuals and organizations interested in being involved, there are many opportunities to support this event.

The planning committee is actively seeking sponsors, vendors, and exhibitors for the 2023 Multicultural Fair. To get connected with any of these opportunities, please reach out to Jake King, Communications & Diversity Strategist, at jking@cityofsunprairie.com.

“This celebration of diversity holds great significance as it showcases the rich cultures that make Sun Prairie the community it is,” said Mayor Paul Esser. “I encourage everyone to attend this event, build relationships, and enjoy the celebration.”

For more information about the 2023 Multicultural Fair, please visit www.cityofsunprairie.com/2023MCF.

Regular updates about activities, performers, vendors & exhibitors, and more will be posted on the event’s Facebook page at facebook.com/events/1105834780049584/