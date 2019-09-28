Multicultural Fair

Sheehan Park, Sun Prairie 925 Linnerud Dr., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590

press release: Taste, see and experience many cultures at Sun Prairie’s first annual Multicultural Fair! This community event seeks to highlight the rich cultural diversity in Sun Prairie and bring the community together by providing opportunities to experience entertainment, food, music, dance, art and activities from around the globe. All ages are invited to attend and admission is free with food and arts and crafts available for purchase.

Saturday, September 28, 2019, from 10am - 3pm, Sheehan Park, Sun Prairie

Admission: Free

cityofsunprairie.com/multiculturalfair or facebook.com/spmulticulturalfair

Sheehan Park, Sun Prairie 925 Linnerud Dr., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
