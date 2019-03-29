Multicultural Senior Wellness Fair

press release: An informational fair providing a variety of resources for older adults and their families. In addition, there are free health screenings for older adults and presentations on health-related topics.

We have interpreters at the fair to assist older adults with language barriers. There are healthy snacks for the participants along with the opportunity to win door prizes. Around 200 guests come to the wellness fair each year.

FREE HEALTH SCREENINGS 9:00-11:30AM

INFORMATIONAL BOOTHS 9:00-11:30AM

LUNCH 11:30AM-12:15PM (Call 24 hours in advance to reserve your lunch spot 608-512-0000)

BILINGUAL BINGO 12:15-1:00PM