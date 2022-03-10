ONLINE: Multitudes of Orpheus

press release: The myth of Orpheus and Eurydice has inspired dozens of operas, from the 17th century to the 21st. Join Kathryn for a trip down the rabbit hole of Orpheus operas, from the tragic to the comic, from those with simple plots to those that add layers of complexity.

Watch the talk live on March 10 at 7pm for the chance to ask questions; the talk will then remain online for you to watch whenever you wish.

There is so much more to opera than what happens on stage in a given production. Explore centuries of history, thematic connections, and amusing stories with Kathryn Smith, Madison Opera’s General Director. In these hour-long lectures, you can expect a dive into sometimes-overlooked areas of opera, illustrated with slides, dry humor, and cute animal photos.

Watch live at youtube.com/MadisonOpera for the chance to ask questions; the talks themselves will remain online for you to watch when it suits you.