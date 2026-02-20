Mumford & Sons, Marcus King Band

× Expand courtesy Mumford and Sons A close-up of Mumford and Sons. Mumford and Sons

media release: Mumford & Sons’ anticipated new album, Prizefighter, is out Feb. 20 via Glassnote Records/Gentlemen of the Road.

Long celebrated for their electric live performances, touring has defined Mumford & Sons from the beginning, in shaping their sound, building their global fanbase and fostering their collaborative spirit. Continuing that tradition, the group will kick off their massive North American headline Prizefighter Tour in June, including newly confirmed stops at the Kohl Center in Madison, New York’s Madison Square Garden, Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, Chicago’s Wrigley Field, Boston’s Fenway Park and Boulder’s Folsom Field among many others. Special guests throughout the tour include CAAMP, Lord Huron, Sierra Ferrell, Marcus King Band, Dylan Gossett and Medium Build.

Tickets for the North American tour will be available for pre-sale for AGORA members starting Tuesday, February 24 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following on Friday, February 27 at 10:00am local time. Full details can be found at www.mumfordandsons.com.

Mumford & Sons will have a limited number of student-priced tickets available for select shows*, expanding access for student fans. These will only be available to purchase in person at the box office on Friday, February 27 while supplies last.

Co-produced and co-written with The National’s Aaron Dessner, Prizefighter features collaborations with Hozier, Gracie Abrams, Chris Stapleton and Gigi Perez and finds Mumford & Sons at their most instinctive and open, capturing the sense of community and connection that has influenced them from the start.

Already receiving widespread attention, the band was recently featured on NPR’s Morning Edition, The Zane Lowe Show, Bert Kreischer’s The Bertcast, And The Writer Is… and Brittany Broski’s Royal Court, while NPR Music praises the album saying, “it’s pretty wonderful…this music is very evolved and intricate and exquisitely produced and performed. They are incredible musicians.”

The official music video for album track, “The Banjo Song,” is also out now, directed and produced by the Bristol based events collective, Streets of Soul, who cast the dancers solely from clubbers they met at their Bristol Northern Soul Club nights.

Less than a year from the arrival of RUSHMERE, the band’s long anticipated #1 album in March 2025, Mumford & Sons take full advantage of a prolific period of songwriting with another full-length record in quick succession. For a band whose unique sound has helped to both influence and inspire countless artists all around the globe, Prizefighter is Mumford & Sons’ finest example of precisely how and why they lead by example.

The album sessions were as much about rediscovery as recording. Days spent writing in Hudson cafés and nights spent around Long Pond’s kitchen table gave rise to songs that feel unpolished in the best sense—alive with first takes and the joy of simply making music together again. Reenergized, rejuvenated and in the form of their lives, Prizefighter embraces and reflects that full-strength energy and enthusiasm with 14 songs of light, shade and everything in-between.