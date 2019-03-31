× Expand Gavin Batty Mumford & Sons

press release: Mumford & Sons will embark on an extensive 60-date worldwide arena tour this fall featuring a groundbreaking new in-the-round stage design.

The band’s largest tour to date, the Delta Tour 2018/2019 includes over 800,000 tickets, which will go on sale starting Friday, October 12 via https://www.mumfordandsons. com/live.

The tour celebrates the multi-Platinum, Grammy Award-winning band’s forthcoming album, Delta. Available now for pre-sale, the band’s fourth release hits shelves November 16 on Gentlemen of the Road/Glassnote Records. Delta was written collectively by the band, produced by Paul Epworth and recorded at London’s The Church Studios.

Already receiving widespread acclaim, the band recently debuted “Guiding Light” on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” with special guests The Roots. Marcus Mumford also joined host Jimmy Fallon as a guest on the couch. Additionally, Rolling Stone calls the single, “wildly experimental…Delta has the band incorporating elements of electronica, rap, jazz and other sonic territory rarely visited,” while Paste asserts, “If it’s any indication of how Delta will sound as a whole, this could shape up to be the band’s most experimental album yet.”