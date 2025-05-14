Mural Celebration

media release:

Join us Wednesday, May 14 from 4:00-5:00 pm as we celebrate the completion of the newest public mural at Bayview: Memory and Future by talented artist Marisol D'Estrabeau. Marisol will describe the process of working with the community to design the mural. If you can't make it, be sure to stop by any other time to see this art for yourself!

113 La Mariposa Lane (W. Washington Ave side of the building)

Wednesday, May 14

4:00-5:00 pm

Limited street parking is available on W. Washington Ave and Bayview’s community center parking lot at 103 La Mariposa Ln.