Mural Dedication

media release: Willy Street Co-op is proud to announce the creation of a new mural, “Roots of Our Community," by award-winning local muralist Sylvia Annelise Hecht. A dedication ceremony will celebrate the mural's completion on Wednesday, October 16, at 11 a.m. at 1221 Williamson St.

The mural is a vibrant celebration of how our lives — above and below ground — are deeply connected, reflecting themes of diversity, sustainability, and unity within our community. The captivating creation on the side of the Willy East building emphasizes the diversity of our community with regard to age, body, and ability levels, especially highlighting the neurodiversity that exists between us.

As an artist who has personally experienced the challenges of recovery from a serious traumatic brain injury, Sylvia brings her unique perspective on neurodiversity into this work. The roots extending underground also represent the neurons growing within our brains and the diverse and interconnected nature of our cognitive processes. Sylvia’s recovery has allowed her to appreciate the beauty of how different minds and bodies navigate the world, and “Roots of Our Community” reflects this profoundly personal journey of resilience and connection.

“I wanted this mural to feel like it truly belongs to the community,” Hecht said. “It’s about all of us — how we’re rooted together, even if we can’t always see the ways we’re connected. I encourage people to come by, watch the process unfold, and engage with it because this mural is for all of us.”

Sylvia grew up around the corner on Jenifer Street and was raised on food from the Co-op. She says it is a massive privilege for her to give back to this neighborhood in this way.

The mural on the Co-op’s west-facing exterior wall incorporates native plant species that symbolize the ecosystem’s interdependence. As part of the project, Sylvia encouraged viewers to spot as many native species as possible and share photos on social media using the hashtag #rootsofourcommunity, encouraging neighbors and community members to see themselves as part of the living landscape.

Sylvia’s approach to mural painting is dynamic. Her bold, nature-inspired forms change with light, perspective, and the viewer’s interaction. Her work creates immersive spaces that invite reflection and participation. This mural is designed to look different at different times of day, with the changing seasons and the viewer's changing perspective. “Roots of our Community” will dance with the available light as people head home with groceries at the end of the day.

Her personal experience with brain injury recovery has fueled her dedication to creating artwork that is not just seen but experienced — art that speaks to the diversity and resilience of the human spirit.

Willy Street Co-op is thrilled to showcase Sylvia’s work, which aligns with the Co-op’s ongoing commitment to supporting local artists and fostering an inclusive and sustainable community.

For updates on the mural’s progress and details about the dedication ceremony, follow @willystreetcoop and @sylviaesol.art on Instagram.