Mural Dedication

media release: What does home mean to you? That's what Bayview residents were asked as a focal point for imagining the new community art piece, a three-story mural going up on the exterior of the apartment building at the corner of Regent Street and West Washington Avenue.

Arts and cultural programming are critical components of Bayview's mission, and this mural -- like community art pieces created in the past -- is an assemblage of ideas that reflect the lived experience of the people who live here.

The artist team of Amy Zaremba, Alicia Rheal and Sharon Tang worked with more than fifty residents on concepts for the piece throughout May, gathering ideas for a design reflective of Bayview. Nurturing and growth emerged as key themes, as did the idea of raising families. Many residents noted the rapid change in neighborhood and broader community, and felt the fact that Bayview is still here speaks to the resilience and perseverance of its people.

The artists worked with a committee to create the design, which was then painted in sections by residents onto Polytab mural fabric last month. It's now being installed piece by piece onto the Regent Street side of the building.

We invite friends and supporters to join us for a ceremony dedicating the new mural on Thursday, October 5, at 5 pm. Join us if you can at the corner of Regent and West Washington, and hear from a few of the artists and residents about the meaning behind this special art piece and how it celebrates a community with deep roots and a bright future.

We hope to see you on the 5th!