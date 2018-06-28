Murder at the Library
Middleton Library 7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
press release: A little party never killed anyone, right? Test your acting skills: choose a character at the Help Desk and receive your first statement to read to the other suspects at the event. (Seven speaking parts available.) Consider the evidence and name your suspect! It should be killer. Questions or comments? Please contact the Help Desk at (608)827-7402.
