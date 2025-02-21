Capital City Theatre musical comedy, 2/21-3/2, at 7:30 pm Friday-Saturday and 2 pm Sunday, plus 2 pm, 3/1. $42.

media release: Capital City Theatre is thrilled to bring you Murder for Two, a zany, fast-paced musical comedy that’s part Agatha Christie and part Marx Brothers!

What’s it about?

When a surprise birthday party turns deadly, hilarity ensues as two actors play all the roles—murder suspects, detectives, and everyone in between—while accompanying themselves on the piano. It’s a high-energy whodunit packed with clever tunes, sharp wit, and plot twists that will keep you guessing (and laughing) until the very end.

Tickets are on sale now! Don’t miss this side-splitting production. Please note: A portion of the ticket sales will go toward the United Way fund established for the families of the Abundant Life Christian School tragedy.