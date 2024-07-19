Murder at the High School Reunion

media release: Rock N Wool Winery is thrilled to announce an evening of intrigue and excitement with its upcoming Murder Mystery Party on July 19th, 2024. Hosted by the charismatic Winemaker Shaun, this event promises an unforgettable night of wine, laughter, and detective work.

The Murder Mystery Party will unfold under a sprawling white tent, offering a unique outdoor setting at Rock N Wool Winery in Poynette. Guests will be immersed in a thrilling murder investigation, where everyone becomes a detective, piecing together clues to unveil the culprit.

Each ticket to the Murder Mystery Party includes:

- Participation in the murder mystery game

- A complimentary glass of Rock N Wool Winery's finest wine

- A night of laughter and entertainment

Tickets are priced at $25 per person and can be purchased online. The event kicks off at 6:30 PM and will wrap up by 9:00 PM, ensuring an evening of mystery that fits perfectly into your summer plans.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Rock N Wool Winery's website.

Don't miss out on this thrilling evening of mayhem and detection – reserve your tickets now and join us for a Murder Mystery Party like no other!

About Rock N Wool Winery: Rock N Wool Winery, nestled in the heart of Wisconsin, is known for its exquisite wines and scenic vineyard views. Founded on a passion for winemaking and good times, Rock N Wool Winery invites guests to savor the finest wines while enjoying a variety of events throughout the year.