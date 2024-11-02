media release: Join us for an exciting evening filled with mystery and fun at our special murder mystery event, "Death of Patches the Clown!" This Halloween-themed adventure will take place under the big top, where surprises and laughter are guaranteed!

Today, Patches the Clown was found dead in the giant white circus tent. Witnesses say his big clown shoes were turned sideways, and he was holding a worn ping pong paddle. To make things even stranger, an exploded cigar was still smoking in his mouth! Who could have done such a silly yet scary thing?

Meet the Suspects:

Bearded Lady

Ringmaster

Lion Tamer

Seal Handler

Fortune Teller

Two Clowns

Juggler

Big Game Hunter

The Father

As a detective in the audience, you'll help us solve this funny and spooky mystery! Get ready to search for clues and figure out who the culprit is. There will be lots of laughs and surprises along the way!

And guess what? We have a secret surprise that will make this party even crazier and more fun!

Tickets are limited! Don’t miss out on this amazing experience. Click the link to get your tickets now.

Address: Rock N Wool Winery, W7817 Drake Road, Poynette, WI 53955

Directions: Directly off HWY 51 North of Downtown Poynette. Just 6 minutes off of I94

Date & Time: November 2nd at 4 PM

Bring your friends, sharpen your detective skills, and get ready for a night of mystery and excitement!

