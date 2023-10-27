Murder Mystery Fish Fry

media release: Join us for an adults-only Wisconsin Fish Fry + Murder Mystery on Friday, October 27, brought to you by The Lone Girl and Monkey Business Institute.

Join us in The Landing to unravel a mysterious murder with a paranormal investigation theme.

Costumes highly encouraged, but not required. Tickets are $65 and include:

Lone Girl’s popular Fish Fry (choose from baked or fried haddock) with choice of baked potato OR mashed potato. Drink service is not included in the ticket price.

Entertainment and Murder Mystery fun by Monkey Business Institute.

Admission will be limited to 50 guests. Meet new friends and enjoy community seating in our spacious event venue. If you have questions, please email party@thelonegirl.com