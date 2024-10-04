media release: Step into the lavish world of the famous Orient Express, where a glamorous journey turns into a race against time to solve the murder of one of its passengers.

With the train stranded in a snowdrift, and no way for the killer to escape, every passenger is a suspect. And it's up to the renowned Belgian detective, Hercule Poirot, to unravel the mystery.

Whether you're a lifelong fan or new to classic mysteries, Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express is a must-see production that will keep you guessing until the very end.

October 4, 5, 11 & 12 at 7 p.m.

October 6 & 13 at 2 p.m.

Performances are at Central Heights Middle School Theater, 220 Kroncke Drive in Sun Prairie.