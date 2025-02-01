media release: Czechoslovakia | 1970 | DCP | 87 min. | Czech with English subtitles

Director: Ester Krumbachová

Cast: Jirina Bohdalová, Vladimír Mensík, Ljuba Hermanová

In this absurdist, allegorical comedy, a lonely woman entertains an insatiable gentleman caller who devours her food and sanity with equal gusto. As he leaves behind a trail of destruction and chicken bones, she clings to the hope that her chaotic visitor might rescue her from monotony—if only she can keep him out of her forbidden Pandora’s box, aka her refrigerator. Murdering the Devil is the only film directed by Ester Krumbachová, co-screenwriter of a number of Czech new-wave classics like Daisies and Valerie and Her Week of Wonders. A new 4K restoration will be screened. Preceded by Tex Avery’s Billy Boy (1954, 6 min.). Presented with the support of the Center for Eastern Europe, Russia, and Central Asia (CREECA) at UW-Madison.

