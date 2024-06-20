× Expand Jess Schuknecht Cast members of "Murder(s)! A Mostly True Crime Story." Cast members of "Murder(s)! A Mostly True Crime Story," Are We Delicious, 2019.

media release: A Murder Plot for MONEY! A troupe of down-and-out hustlers seize a daring opportunity: insuring the life of the local barfly, Michael Malloy, for $2,000! But as luck would have it, Malloy proves to be indestructible, thwarting their plans at every turn. Based on jaw-dropping true events, this gripping tale will keep you on the edge of your seat! Come on down to Broom Street Theater at 1119 Willliamson Street in Madison to see what all the malarkey is about!

After its triumphant debut at the Bur Oak in 2019, we're thrilled to announce the revival of this uproarious show! Join us for our show revival and fundraiser for two weekends in June at Broom Street Theater. Then we will hit the road to The Green Bay Fringe Festival, bringing back the majority of our original stellar cast, as well as our fantastic director.

When: June 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, 2024, 8:00 pm, Broom Street Theater, 1119 Williamson Street, Madison, WI

Tickets: $20

Running time: 60 minutes without intermission

Are We Delicious? is an ensemble of Madison writer/performers who write, rehearse and perform an original one-hour show in two weeks. Everyone writes, everyone acts, and no one can rest until the final curtain.

Writers: Karen Saari, Stacey Garbarski, Jaclyn June Johnson, Christian Neuhaus, Jessica Kennedy, Gina M. Gomez

2024 FRINGE REVIVAL ACTING ENSEMBLE: Stacey Garbarski, Matt Franklinson, Jessica Kennedy, Christian Neuhaus, Gina M. Gomez

Director: David Paush

Stage Manager: Isabel Vreeke

LEADERSHIP:

Stacey Garbarski - CO-ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

Originally from the Chicagoland area, Stacey has been living in Madison since 2011. She graduated with their degree in Theatre Performance from Edgewood College in 2016. She has worked with many wonderful theaters in Wisconsin (Are We Delicious?, Ground Up, Broom Street Theater, Majestic Theatre-Madison, Madison Theatre Guild, Strollers Theatre, KRASS, Mercury Players Theatre, Series 125, Tapit New Works Theater, StageQ, Whoopensocker, Children’s Theater of Madison, and many more) as well as New York Fringe Festival, which led to a positive review of their performance in the New York Times. They were the first student from Edgewood College to win an award at the Kennedy Center Theatre Festival; Irene Ryan Competition (2015.) They have won multiple Madison Bartell Theatre Awards for their portrayals in Comedies throughout the years.

Gina M. Gómez - CO-ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

Gina is a Wisconsin artist, performer, director, and playwright with 20+ years of theatrical experience. She has played in and around professional theaters ever since they were a child. They’ve previously worked in Minneapolis with Freshwater Theater, Little Lifeboats Theatre, and the Playwrights Center. In Madison she has played with various theater companies such as: Music Theatre of Madison, Theatre Lila, Barrymore Theater, Whoopensocker, Madison Theatre Guild, Broom Street Theater, Stage Q, Mercury Players Theater, Tapit New Works Theater, Strollers Theatre, Encore Studio for the Performing Arts, Overture Center for the Arts, Children’s Theater of Madison, and of course, Are We Delicious? to name a few. By day, Gina is a professional Teaching Artist with Overture Center for the Arts and Children’s Theater of Madison, with programs aimed at teaching students how to use creativity in theater as a tool.