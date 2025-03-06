media release: Get ready for a unique spin on the murder mystery genre as Sun Prairie West High School presents Murder’s in the Heir.

“Turn the game Clue into a play and you have the masterfully entertaining Murder’s in the Heir!’ Almost every character in this hilarious mystery has the weapon, opportunity, and motive to commit the unseen murder. And it’s up to your audience to decide who actually did it! Each of the heirs to the tyrannical billionaire Simon Starkweather has the means and the motive to do away with him. The play’s unique ending, utilizing secret ballots gathered at intermission from the audience, determines the killer in this Billy St. John maze of murder” (www.pioneerdrama.com).

Murder’s in the Heir Performances:

Dates: March 6, 7, 8 at 7:00 p.m.

Matinees: March 9 at 2:00 p.m. (includes ASL interpretation)

Location:

Sun Prairie West High School Performing Arts Center

2850 Ironwood Drive, Sun Prairie, WI 53590

Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students, seniors, and members of the military. Children ages two and under who will be sitting on a lap can attend for free. Tickets can be purchased online at SPPerformingArts.org or by calling 608-478-1725.