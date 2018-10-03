Join the Wisconsin Historical Society Press, the Urban League of Greater Madison, and Friends of the Goodman South Library for a special celebration at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3, to launch of the Society Press's new book, Settlin': Stories of Madison's Early African American Families.

Author Muriel Simms will share some of the stories she collected for the book from the descendants of twenty-five early African American families who settled--survived and thrived--in Madison, Wis., in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries.

Seeing a pressing need to preserve these little-documented experiences, the lifelong Madison, Wis., resident collected stories from the families who came to Madison more than 100 years ago and formed vibrant and cohesive communities of churches, businesses, and social clubs, and who frequently came together in the face of adversity and conflict. The event is part of the Urban League's 50th Anniversary celebration. Light refreshments will be served. A book signing will follow.

Settlin': A Book Launch Event

Wednesday, Oct. 3

6 p.m. Doors Open

Urban League of Greater Madison / Community Room

2222 S. Park St., Madison, Wis.

For information, contact Wisconsin Historical Society Press Marketing Manager Kristin Gilpatrick at 608-264-6465 or kristin.gilpatrick@wisconsinhistory.org.