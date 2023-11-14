press release: Mentoring Positives is excited to announce our first ever Muriel’s Plate, a session of cooking classes for MP youth to learn how to cook healthy meals while giving back to the community. Join us on Tuesday, November 14 from 5pm-7:30pm for a dinner of Beef Brisket, Baked Mac and Cheese, Collared Greens, and Peach Cobbler. You can purchase individual plates to eat at Muriel’s Place or buy a family box to go. All proceeds go to the youth at Mentoring Positives. There is limited availability; pre-orders are highly recommended!