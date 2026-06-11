media release:

Front Row Seating: $45ADV / $50DOS

General Admission Seating: $25ADV / $30DOS

VIP Ticket (meet & greet, book, signing): $80

Star of HBO’s critically acclaimed show “Somebody Somewhere” MAKES HIS MADISON DEBUT to celebrate his debut memoir Showbiz! My Life as a Middle-Aged Man.

MURRAY HILL: Showbiz! The Tour

One mic, one man, one band and a lifetime of material

… what could possibly go right?

From the Margins to the Marquee—One Night Only!

Celebrating the release of his debut memoir Showbiz! My Life as a Middle-Aged Man, comedian MURRAY HILL hits the road with a one-of-a-kind show that is part cabaret, part stand-up, and part behind-the-curtain tell-all. The self-proclaimed “hardest working middle-aged man in show business” brings his signature mix of razor-sharp wit, rampant ad-libbing, and heartfelt storytelling to the stage for a night of big laughs and hard-won wisdom from an outsider who made it his way. This show marks Murray’s debut comedy show in Madison!

Backed by his swinging live band THE BALONEY SANDWICHES, Murray Hill turns every show into a full-throttle cabaret concert comedy spectacle. With retro flair and a wink of mischief, he works the room seamlessly between storytelling, crowd work, and musical moments. It’s loose, unpredictable, and alive, where anything can happen and usually does.

With humor, heart, and zero filter, Murray proves that making it on your own terms is the greatest show of all. Showbiz!