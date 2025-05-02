Museum Tour Celebrating Renee Roeder-Earley

media release: Beaver logs, sock bikes, serpentine slide scales, and costumes galore! Join Madison Children's Museum for a special, free tour highlighting the work of fiber artist Renee Roeder. Renee contributed whimsical stitchery to countless exhibits as part of the museum’s team of local artists and makers over the past 30 years. She passed away in February 2025, much too soon, but her work lives on and continues to inspire children and staff at MCM every day.

Join museum staff for a tour highlighting some of her many pieces created for MCM and our community’s children. Free tours will begin at 6:15 and 7 pm outdoors in the Wonderground, during MCM's "Live from the Wonderground" all-ages concert series. No registration required!