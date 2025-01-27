Join Git Gud Lounge for a very special Gallery Night celebrating multidimensional artist Mushka. Step into Virtual Reality and discover a whole new world of art. Mushka will share his creative process, experiences and incite. His work will be displayed at the lounge throughout the month and you will have the opportunity to step into Virtual Reality to discover your inner artist! https://www.facebook.com/events/966640001992892/974107784579447/