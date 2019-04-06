press release: Sat. April 6, 9:00 am – 12:00 Noon Silverwood County Park Mushroom Log Inoculation Workshop! Join the Friends of Silverwood Park and Misty Dawn Farm to learn how to inoculate and care for shiitake logs and inoculate your own to add to your garden. Logs will be available for $15 each (2 for $20) harvested last fall from Silverwood Park as part of tis forest restoration program. You can also pre-order inoculated logs for pick-up from 12:00 noon – 1:00 pm - $25 each (2 for $40) Sale of logs will support management and educational programs at Silverwood Park. To RSVP and to pre-order logs, contact: #715-623-7277