The Music Advantage: From Brain Science to Community Impact

media release: How does music learning shape children’s brains, support academic achievement, and strengthen emotional well-being? Join internationally recognized neuromusical educator Dr. Anita Collins for a special two-part event exploring the science behind music’s powerful impact on children, families, and communities. The morning session offers practical insights for music and early childhood educators, while the afternoon session welcomes parents, caregivers, educators, and community members interested in helping children thrive. Hosted by Madison Youth Choirs at MYArts, the event connects cutting-edge neuroscience with the everyday benefits of music education.

Suggested fees are $20 half day, $35 full-day, or pay-what-you-can. This event is free for Wisconsin State Music Conference attendees with a valid conference registration.

**SPACE IS LIMITED. REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED AND WILL CLOSE WHEN SESSIONS ARE FULL**