Music and Food Cart Night

media release:

Join the Aldo Leopold Nature Center (ALNC) for an evening of children’s music with David Landau and dinner from Ugly Apple Food Cart!

Summer nights in Dane County are made for live music. Join us for our first-ever food cart and music night as we welcome David Landau, the king of kids’ music. David Landau is dedicated to sparking joy, fostering creativity, and instilling a love of music in children through his entertaining and educational performances. By combining music, humor, and interactive engagement, he aims to create magical moments that leave a lasting impression on young hearts and minds.

Bring your own picnic dinner or enjoy a meal from the Ugly Apple Food Cart. Ugly Apple sources its produce from local farmers’ overstock and seconds, minimizing food waste and creating delicious meals.

This event is FREE and open to the public. Food from Ugly Apple will be available for purchase starting at 5:30pm, and David Landau will begin his performance at 6:00pm.

Location: Aldo Leopold Nature Center, 330 Femrite Drive, Monona

Date/Time: Thursday, June 26, 2025 ∙ 5:30 - 7 pm

Fee: Free and Open to the Public ∙ Walk-ins Welcome

Information: www.aldoleopoldnaturecenter.org or (608) 221-0404 x 1

Aldo Leopold Nature Center (ALNC) is a private, not-for-profit educational organization dedicated to the conservation land ethic of Aldo Leopold. The Aldo Leopold Nature Center’s mission is to engage and educate current and future generations, empowering them to respect, protect and enjoy the natural world. ALNC provides hands-on environmental programming for school children and their families, reaching tens of thousands of people annually. In addition, ALNC sponsors Nature Net: the Environmental Learning Network, which promotes environmental education for children by organizing collaborative networks of nature centers throughout Wisconsin.