Music and Magic From the Polkaverse

media release: Join six-time polka hall of fame award winner and renowned accordion player Mike Schneider as we celebrate “the happiest music on earth” with a memorable afternoon full of out-of-this-world fun for the whole family. Schneider, who began playing accordion at age six after hearing America’s Polka King Frankie Yankovic perform in Milwaukee, has played over 1,700 family-friendly shows in 30 states, bringing the iconic dance to untold thousands of listeners of all ages and audiences nationwide. Don’t forget to bring your dancin’ shoes!

This program is for ideal for families and youth of all ages to experience together. This is not a drop-off style program and adult family members and caregivers should plan to attend with their children.

Adult (18-64): $10

Teen (13-17): $10

Senior (65+): $10

Child (5-12): $10

Child Under 5: $0