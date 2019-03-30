Music & Community Songfest

Common Ground, Middleton 2644 Branch Street, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

Donations support the Common Ground music fund.

The Bitter Nothings 10:30 am, Margo Tiedt & 6.4 Sunday 11 am, Juli Johnson noon, Ed Lemay 12:30 pm, Kevin Mason 1 pm, Molly Mitchell 2 pm, Matt DeBlass 3 pm, Mackenzie Moore 4 pm, Nick Roberts 5 pm, Midtown International Peace Orchestra 6 pm, Bluegrass TeA & Company 7 pm.

Common Ground, Middleton 2644 Branch Street, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
608-820-1010
