Music con Brio with Hanah Jon Taylor Trio

media release: Join us for our annual Spring Community Concert! We are delighted to announce that we will be back at the Barrymore Theatre for our Spring Community Concert at 11:30 am on Sunday, April 26. Our guest artists this semester are the phenomenal Hanah Jon Taylor Trio, featuring Hanah Jon Taylor on saxophone/woodwinds, Aaron Fried on cello, and Kevin Carnes (former McB parent!) on drums. Admission is Free. No Ticket Required. Donations Accepted.