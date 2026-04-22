Music con Brio with Hanah Jon Taylor Trio

Barrymore Theatre 2090 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Join us for our annual Spring Community Concert! We are delighted to announce that we will be back at the Barrymore Theatre for  our Spring Community Concert at 11:30 am on Sunday, April 26.  Our guest artists this semester are the phenomenal Hanah Jon Taylor Trio, featuring Hanah Jon Taylor on saxophone/woodwinds, Aaron Fried on cello, and Kevin Carnes (former McB parent!) on drums. Admission is Free. No Ticket Required. Donations Accepted.

Info

Barrymore Theatre 2090 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Kids & Family
Music
Google Calendar - Music con Brio with Hanah Jon Taylor Trio - 2026-04-26 11:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Music con Brio with Hanah Jon Taylor Trio - 2026-04-26 11:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Music con Brio with Hanah Jon Taylor Trio - 2026-04-26 11:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Music con Brio with Hanah Jon Taylor Trio - 2026-04-26 11:30:00 ical