ONLINE: Music Gives: Together #forStJude

media release: Music’s biggest names in pop, R&B, country, Latin, indie, Gospel and more will unite to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®️ for a virtual festival called Music Gives: Together #forStJude, on Thursday, Aug. 13, at 5 p.m. ET. The livestream will have all the makings of a summertime celebration – great music, delicious food and special edition souvenirs – with content across six stages to help raise awareness and support for the lifesaving mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.®

In addition to music spanning multiple genres, the concert will include intermissions with culinary content from some of America’s most recognized chefs to make at home and enjoy during the festivities. Viewers can tune in and watch on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok with additional announcements on Twitter.

The event, powered by First Tube Media, will feature performances and special appearances by ABIR, AJ Rafael, Anthony Brown, Anthony Hamilton, Bobby Bones, Brad Paisley, Brett Eldredge, Cash Cash, CeCe Winans, Chef Lorena Garcia, Chef John Mitzewich, Chef Seamus Mullen, Chef Yisus, Coco Quinn, Darius Rucker, Drew Holcomb, For King & Country, Hot Chelle Rae, Jason Mraz, John McLaughlin, JD McCrary, Johnnyswimm, Jon Secada, Keith Urban, Kirk Franklin, La Energia Norteña, Lady A, Luis Fonsi, MAJOR., Mali Music, MercyMe, Natalia Jimenez, Randy Owen with ALABAMA, Pepa (Sandra Denton), Seal, Skillet, Tim McGraw, Third Eye Blind, Tye Tribbett and Us the Duo. The event will be hosted by Zach Sang, Montell Jordan, Frank Kramer, Omar Velasco and Argelia Atilano, former St. Jude patients Lindsey and Joel Alsup and CMT’s Cody and Marley. Lineup additions will be announced on @StJude social media channels.

“Summertime often brings people together for a favorite pastime: music festivals. During this time of social distancing, the incredible ambassadors and celebrity friends of St. Jude are ensuring that our summer does not go by without one, and leveraging their talent to make a huge difference for the children of the world,” said Richard C. Shadyac, Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “At St. Jude, we are reminded that when we all come together to give for those who need it most, we can make a significant difference, which is why I hope you’ll join us for Music Gives: Together #forStJude on August 13 – six hours total of incredible content and artists. Most importantly, giving through events like this when the world is so disrupted enables us to continue to ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.”

To purchase limited edition event merchandise, visit Design by Humans at dbh.la/stjudetogether. To learn more about the event, visit stjude.org/musictogether, join the waiting room at youtube.com/stjude, and follow @StJude social media channels for real-time updates about star talent added to the lineup.