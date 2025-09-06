Music and History of the West African Kora

media release: Enjoy a performance with Sean Gaskell as he demonstrates the kora - a 21 stringed West African harp. Come hear sounds of a 300 year old instrument whose musical roots trace back 800 years! Recommended for ages 8 and up.

Sean Gaskell studied under the extensive instruction of Moriba Kuyateh and the late Malamini Jobarteh in Gambia, and both Youssoupha Cissokho and Mamadou Cissokho in Senegal. The kora is traditionally played by oral historians known as Griots. Many songs featured on the kora preserve an 800 year history dating back to the founding of the Mandinka empire.