ONLINE: Music in a Time of Crisis: The Songs and Legacies of the Vietnam War

press release: In these uncertain times, many of us are in the same position: hunkered down, trying to get a handle on our new reality. Like organizations and businesses across the globe, we at the University of Wisconsin–Madison have made changes to keep our campus and community healthy and safe. While gifted UW researchers identify ways to understand and develop a vaccine for COVID-19, our campus experts are finding new, innovative ways to support and connect with Wisconsin residents.

We are pleased to introduce Badger Talks LIVE…. a new Facebook Live series intended to help you cope, stay engaged and thrive during these challenging times.

Follow us at https://www.facebook.com/ UWConnects/ and tune in beginning April 9 to engage with UW– Madison faculty and staff experts on a variety of interesting, helpful and fun topics.

All April presentations will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 12 noon, followed by a Q&A.

Thursday, April 9

Doug Bradley, Distinguished Lecturer Emeritus

Music in a Time of Crisis: The Songs and Legacies of the Vietnam War

If you were alive during the Vietnam era, the music is embedded in your soul. It can bring tears to your eyes or stir a memory. That's what Vietnam veteran Doug Bradley does in his books--use music to tap the conflicting emotions surrounding Vietnam. And feelings that still resonate today during our own troubled times. Join him for a journey of music and memory.