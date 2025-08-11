× Expand courtesy COPA Music Industry Night house band. Music Industry Night house band.

media release: Join us Every Other Monday at COPA for music from local bands as well as a Jam session with the COPA house band! Grab your guitar, or use one of ours. Open to all ages, all abilities. The show starts at 7 PM with the house band followed by a performance with musicians from the audience and the featured band will take the stage at 8 PM. Seating is limited so get there early!

The featured artist, Cardboard and Peaches, (members from If Mother Only Knew), an original rock band, will take the stage at 8:30.

Bring the Family! Git Gud Lounge will be open down the hall with child friendly games & fun.

Parking is free and a $10 COPA donation is recommended.