Music Industry Night

media release: Join us for an evening exploring the dynamic intersection of music, AI, VR, and emerging technology. This event is hosted by COPA during Forward Fest and will showcase innovative ways technology is shaping the landscape of music.

Highlights Include:

*Tech + Music: Discover ways in which AI, VR, drone video, and other emerging technologies are being used to aid in local music production and promotion.

*LENTI Performance: Experience a live musical set by LENTI, demonstrating creative uses of technology in performance.

*Live Demo and Q & A with Jon Brouchoud - CEO of Arch Virtual, and founder of Studio Wildwoods.

*VR Demonstrations: Immerse yourself in VR experiences of local artists, and an exclusive behind-the-scenes 360 video of the 50th anniversary Spooner show.

*Industry Insights: Engage in discussions with professionals about the practical applications of AI and VR for musicians and studios.

*Create your own masterpiece in Virtual Reality at Git Gud Lounge.

Tickets $10 or free with Forward Fest Pass https://forwardfest2025. sched.com/event/251Kq